Clear

Cool and pleasant this weekend

A soggy stretch of weather is finally capped off with a decent weekend.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The sun popped out on Friday following a stormy Thursday afternoon.  However, we'll need a streak of sunny, dry days to help dry out our water-logged ground.  It looks like we are going to get exactly that through at least mid-week.

Highs run a few degrees below average for the next few days, as do the low temperatures.  We can see a patchy light frost with the best chance of dropping close to freezing occurring Monday night.  Watch for any Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings issued next week. 

Even when the chance for showers returns later in the day Wednesday, we won't see a total washout.  At most, expect about a tenth of an inch of rain across the Valley.  Temperatures stay mild in the short term with highs climbing to the upper 60s to end the next work week. 

