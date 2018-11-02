Clear

Cool and cloudy for Friday

As the work week comes to a close and we roll into the weekend, the weather will resume a much quieter state.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:50 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Still, some patchy mist and drizzle lingers through the morning, transitioning into a mostly cloudy day otherwise with cool temperatures. During the evening and first half of the overnight hours, a few isolated showers are possible. Highs this afternoon reach the mid 50s and temperatures drop to near 40 degrees for Saturday morning.

The weekend is on tap to be dry and pleasant with areas of fog (and even light frost in colder locations) Saturday morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Highs Saturday reach the mid 60s and it will be even milder on Sunday with a high near 70. Rain holds off until at least late Sunday night.

Expect scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday with more widespread rain Tuesday. We'll see the potential for stronger storms Tuesday, but with discrepancies in the data at the moment, we are monitoring the risks and adjusting the forecast in the coming days.

