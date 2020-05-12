Unseasonably cool and cloudy Tuesday but a big warmup is on the way

A few spots saw a trace to 0.01" of rain early Tuesday morning, hardly enough to wet the ground. Even that sparse amount of rain will be difficult to match that the rest of today and Wednesday. With that said we'll keep a 10% chance for a sprinkle to stray shower in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday. By far the best chances of seeing any rain will be for areas further north and west through Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions are much more seasonable by Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. By Thursday afternoon, highs warm to the low to mid 80s, slightly above normal for mid May.

It'll feel summer-like by the weekend. Highs return to the mid to possibly upper 80s and we'll have the chance for an isolated shower or storm starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Those slight rain chances continue through Monday. Best chances of those four days will be Sunday and into Monday.