Cool & wet to end the week

Scattered showers this morning transition into periods of steady light to moderate this afternoon. Temperatures today will be running much cooler than days past with highs in the upper 50s. Overall, the chance of rain is 70% today, increasing to 90% tonight.

The heaviest rain will fall tonight, especially around and just afternoon midnight. For Friday morning, showers will still be in the area. During the afternoon, those showers will decrease in coverage and the rain will taper substantially around sunset.

This weekend will be a little drier, but not completely void of rain. Clouds hang thick for Saturday with only isolated showers expected. Sunday starts dry, but showers return by the evening. In the meantime, afternoon highs end up fairly mild - in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the next week with all eyes on Halloween, conditions look dry. Expect plenty of sunshine by Monday afternoon, continuing Tuesday and Halloween. However, a strong system just to the west will be approaching the Valley Wednesday night. If the timing changes and that system speeds up, Trick-or-Treating won't be quite as spectacular as originally anticipated.