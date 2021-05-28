Cool & cloudy to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

At this point, the best we can hope for is a high near 70° Saturday afternoon. It'll be mostly cloudy and a brisk northwest wind will make it feel even cooler. Just for reference, the record low maximum temperature for May 29 in Huntsville is 65°...so yes, the holiday weekend starts out abnormally cool.

Fortunately, we'll be quite a bit warmer both Sunday and Memorial Day and the sun will be back in full effect! Highs Sunday should hit the upper 70s and on Memorial Day it'll hit the mid 80s. If you're out early in the morning at any point this weekend, keep the sweatshirts handy - lows are near 50° each morning. We get one more sunny, dry day Tuesday before the isolated to scattered storm chance is back by midweek.