Cooking a turkey properly is the key to a healhy holiday

Tips on cooking Thanksgiving Turkey properly

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 6:59 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Thanksgiving dinner is time for family, friends and, of course, turkey. Whether you're a gourmet chef or a turkey novice, cooking the bird properly is key to a healthy holiday.

When cooking your turkey, you need to be aware of four safety issues that include thawing, preparing, stuffing and cooking to adequate temperature.Never leave a turkey out on the counter to thaw overnight. Bacteria can grow rapidly in raw turkey when its temperature is between 40-to-140 degrees. The c-d-c recommends it be thawed in the microwave, the refrigerator, or in a sink of cold water that is changed every thirty minutes. Always make sure that you wash your hands and clean surfaces often when prepping the Turkey.

Remember to keep raw turkey separate from other items so illness-causing bacteria doesn't spread. If you're stuffing your bird, do so just before cooking. Make sure you cook a stuffed turkey at a temperatures higher than 325 degrees. Also, be sure to use a food thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees -- high enough to kill any bacteria,

                                         

