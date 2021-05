The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is in the running for the top 10 new museums to open in the past three years.

USA Today nominated the museum, which is the only museum in Alabama up for the award. The winner will be determined by votes.

You can vote once a day for the duration of the contest. Voting ends May 10, and the winners will be announced May 21.

If you’d like to place your vote, click here.