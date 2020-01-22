Clear
Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur nominated for USA Today award

Credit: Cook Museum of Natural Science on Facebook

It's the only museum in Alabama to be nominated for the award.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is in the running for the top 10 new museums to open in the past 2 years.

USA Today nominated the museum, which is the only museum in Alabama up for the award. The winner will be determined by votes.

If you’d like to place your vote, click here.

