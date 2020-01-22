Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur nominated for USA Today award

The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is in the running for the top 10 new museums to open in the past 2 years.
USA Today nominated the museum, which is the only museum in Alabama up for the award. The winner will be determined by votes.
If you’d like to place your vote, click here.
