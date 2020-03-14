Cook Museum of Natural Science goes forward with Saturday event amid coronavirus

With parades, sporting events and meetings being canceled across North Alabama during the

coronavirus outbreak,about 250 people chose to spend Saturday at Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, exploring

exhibits, during Butterflies and Friends Fun Day.

"We knew it wasn't going to be what the Alabama Department of Health classified as a mass

gathering," Cook Museum Public Relations Director, Mike Taylor, said.

Huntsville residents, Suanna Camisuli and Christopher Rovere are thankful the museum stayed open.

"We are looking forward to having a great day," Rovere said.

The two did take precautions before leaving their house.

"So we took a bunch o vitamin-c mixed it in with our water, powered up," Rovere said.

"Serotonin, dopamine, are your natural defenses, so wash your hands and that's it," Camisuli said.

They aren't the only ones at the museum taking measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

"Not touching anything, we are going to sanitize, I actually have a spray bottle of peroxide," Corvia Stevens said.

"I'm freaking out, but just on the inside."

Taylor says workers wiped down every exhibit, took away exhibits that are difficult to clean, and installed hand santizer before opening Saturday.

"Definitely feel comfortable here, yeah because of that," Rovere said.

Taylor says no more than 15 people were ever in the same room, making Stevens feel safer.

She has this message for anyone scared of leaving the house during the coronavirus outbreak

"Just stay calm, keep living," Stevens said.

The museum is monitoring their spring break programs and other events coming up. Taylor says the museum is

re-scheduling events that will be in a confined space.