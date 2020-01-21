Cook Lane residents are fed up with people dumping dead dogs

Concerned neighbors reached out to WAAY31 after a dead beagle was dumped in Colbert County on Cook Lane in Tuscumbia.

People who live on Cook Lane said they've seen hundreds of dead dogs dumped in the space between two cotton fields on the side of the road.

"It's very disturbing and upsetting to me," said Marie Kellam, who lives on Cook Lane. "The smell is just horrible right here. When I'm at my moms house I can smell it down the road. It's very bad."

WAAY31 reached out to Colbert County Animal Control on Monday. An animal control officer came out and determined the beagle probably died of natural causes, and a lazy owner just dumped it. Animal control said it does not remove dead dogs from the side of the road unless it's related to a case. Animal control said it's the road departments job to remove the dead animals.

"It's very sad. I have to ride through here and pick up my daughter from school and my grandson will be in the car and look over on the side of the road and see a dead dog. It's very heartbreaking," said Kellam.

Other neighbors said people dump furniture along the same stretch of Cook Lane too.

"Some mornings we will get up and there will be a whole living room with furniture out there along with a dead dog," said Faye Koger.

Kellam has this message for whoever is dumping the dead dogs.

"Just stop it. Take them to the landfill or bury them or something. I just want it to stop. I've been living out here for 30 years and I've seen it over and over happening," said Kellam.

Animal control said dumping a dead dog on the side of the road is illegal, but to charge someone, officers have to catch the person in the act.

The Colbert County Road Department said it removes dead animals on the side of the road if it gets reported. Kellam said she did not report this latest incident.