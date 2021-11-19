Convicted sex offender faces multiple rape charges in DeKalb County child sex abuse case

A convicted sex offender living in Flat Rock man is now in the DeKalb County Detention Center facing multiple counts of rape and other charges related to the abuse of a child.

Mark Anthony Bryson Jr., 40, was arrested Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond is set at $1.1 million.

He is charged with two first-degree rape charges, one second-degree rape charge, one sex abuse of a child less than 12 charge, and one first-degree sodomy charge.

According to records, Bryson is a convicted sex offender. He’s registered based on a 2005 statutory rape charge out of Georgia.

Due to the victim being a minor, we are unable to release further information on this case.

If you feel like you, or a family member, is being abused, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden asks that you please call his office at 256-845-3801.