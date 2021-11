A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after his arrest for an alleged sex crime involving a woman incapable of consenting to sexual contact, records show.

John Robert Roberson, 39, of Dawson was arrested the day after Thanksgiving on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. He is now being held without bond on a probation violation.

A search of Alabama's sex offender registry shows Roberson was convicted in 2009 of attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.