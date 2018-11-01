Convicted sex offender asks Madison County judge for castration

A convicted sex offender told a judge castration would be better than serving a full prison sentence. Stephen Bunyard made the request in a Madison County courtroom after violating his parole from a 2007 rape. The judge denied his request and sentenced him to 30 years. He's now accused of raping a 79-year-old woman earlier this year and a woman who thought he was her friend.

"Let him serve 10 years of his 30 year sentence and then as a condition of his release have the castration performed," said Larry Marsili Bunyard's attorney.

Stephen Bunyard and his attorney made that request to the judge during a hearing to revoke his parole. His attorney said Bunyard violated his parole by not paying court fees, leaving the state and getting a DUI in Tennessee.

"Because of his age and his overall health is not excellent. He knew or I believe in his view 15 year consecutive sentences would have essentially amounted to a life sentence for him anyway," he said.

Bunyard has three sex crime convictions dating back to the 80's and two of his victims were over the age of 60.

"His request for castration while unusual it was not just an attempt to get out of trouble or to get out scott free," he added.

Thursday, he was back in court for a hearing on rape charges from April. The woman told investigators she knew him for about 10 years, but not by his real name. An investigator testified the victim waited days to report it because he made her swear on a bible and was afraid of him. The victim claimed she had given Bunyard food and tried to help him. He won't be getting out of jail for at least 30 years, and if he's convicted of rape he'll be facing life without parole.

The judge sent the rape case to a grand jury. He also has another charge against him for violating the sex offender registration and notification act. The judge didn't hear evidence about that charge today.