Convicted robber escapes, recaptured in Decatur

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate escaped and was recaptured in Decatur.
Anthony Ball, 28, left from an assigned job location in Decatur about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department of Corrections.
The name of the job site has not been released.
The department said he was recaptured at Gemstone Foods in Decatur at 1:24 p.m.
