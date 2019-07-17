Clear

Convicted robber escapes, recaptured in Decatur

Anthony Ball

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate escaped and was recaptured in Decatur.

Anthony Ball, 28, left from an assigned job location in Decatur about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department of Corrections.

The name of the job site has not been released.

The department said he was recaptured at Gemstone Foods in Decatur at 1:24 p.m.

