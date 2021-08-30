Clear
Convicted ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely seeking a new trial

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely mugshot

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 5:34 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 5:35 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Convicted former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has filed a motion seeking a new trial.

That filing lists nearly three dozen areas where Blakely's lawyers say the trial court made errors in his case — including closing the courtroom for a day and a half during jury selection, and the judge’s failure to issue an Allen charge when the jury announced it was deadlocked.

Blakely is free on an appeal bond after being convicted on two felony counts.

He was sentenced to serve 36 months in a county jail.

