Convicted Killer Denied Parole

The Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for convicted killer Eric Boyd. He killed and robbed Danny Sledge in March 1999.
The Board set his next hearing for 2024. That's the longest time the Board can wait for another hearing.
Boyd and his brother Nathan Boyd were convicted of the murder in 2001.
