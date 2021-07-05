Conversations about masking reignite as top health leaders caution against communities with low vaccination numbers

The White House Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says people who live and travel to places with low vaccination rates should go the extra step and wear a mask, even if they’re fully vaccinated - this includes Alabama.

With the conversations about masking reigniting, WAAY 31 wanted to know how people feel about masking up again. People we spoke to had mixed opinions on if they'd feel ok with masking up again.

"I guess if they determine if that's helpful and necessary, I would be ok with it, I'm not a huge fan of masks but I'm sure not many of us are as far as wearing one all the time," Christopher Hubert, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Hubert said he's fully vaccinated and doesn't wear a mask unless required to, but if he had to go back to wearing a mask in most public places he wouldn't make a fuss about it. Other people WAAY 31 spoke with felt the same way

"I personally never minded wearing masks, if we have to go back it would be kind of sad but at the same time I would do whatever it takes to protect the people I'm with," Dylan Gipson, who lives in Huntsville, said

But other people, WAAY 31 spoke to off camera didn't feel this way. They told us going back to mask wearing the way we were earlier in the pandemic wouldn't be something they'd be ok with doing.

But, top health leaders like Dr. Fauci say that extra level of protection for people may be necessary when out in public because not only are many people still unvaccinated, but health experts are expecting increased transmission of the Delta variant in communities with low vaccine numbers.

Keeping others safe was another reason why some people I spoke with told me wearing a mask again would be just fine with them.

"It was never really a bother to me because I knew it was good for my health and the people around me and i like seeing the people that I know safe and healthy," Priya Ragha, who lives in Huntsville said.

There is no indication that another mask mandate will go back into effect. In fact we are just one day away from the state of emergency ending in the state.