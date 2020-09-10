Contracts signed for Marshall County to receive new radio system

Multiple agencies in Marshall County including law enforcement, emergency management and hospitals are one step closer to being able to better communicate with each other, especially during an emergency.

"This is truly a game-changer for public safety. This is going to ensure that police officers and firefighters in the field have an effective, dependable means of communication. Without that, safety becomes an issue. Safety is our number one priority," said

Scott Lacks, Albertville Police Department.

Thursday, people from all over Marshall County came together to witness the signing of the contracts between the Marshall County 911 district and Motorola Solutions to officially get the P-25 county-wide radio system project going. After one more tower is built, the infrastructure for the system will be put in place and then the different agencies will be equipped and ready to go with the new radios.

The radio system is already being used by neighboring counties like Madison and Morgan.

"This will be the first time we'll be connected to other counties around us and we're hoping it will be state wide in the years ahead," said Johnny Hart, Marshall County 911 Director.

The project is being completed in partnership with the cities of Albertville, Arab, and Guntersville as well as the county commission and Marshall Health Systems. The new radio system should be complete sometime in 2021.