Construction to begin to replace bridges on Old Highway 431

The Madison County commissioners approved spending millions of dollars to replace four bridges.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Construction will soon begin to replace bridges on Old Highway 431.

On Wednesday, the Madison County commissioners approved $12.5 million to replace four bridges.

The bridges will be expanded to more than 30 feet wide and will include safe spaces for people to walk.

