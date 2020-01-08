Construction to begin to replace bridges on Old Highway 431

Construction will soon begin to replace bridges on Old Highway 431.
On Wednesday, the Madison County commissioners approved $12.5 million to replace four bridges.
The bridges will be expanded to more than 30 feet wide and will include safe spaces for people to walk.
