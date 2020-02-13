Storm destroys construction work at new Lincoln County school

The site of the new Blanche School in Taft, Tenn., suffered damage from Wednesday's storm that could impact the construction timeline.

The superintendent of the Construction company working the project says the storm undid about 8 days worth of work.

Construction on the new Blanche School had been going on for months, while the current building is the oldest standing school in Lincoln County, and needs many repairs.

Some construction workers on site tell WAAY31 the strong winds from the storms flipped their trailer over and moved it from the original location.

Bricks fill the grounds that once were the building blocks for a new K-8 school. Crew members say fallen trees are on the property as well.

WAAY31 is told the construction was ahead of schedule, but now the timeline could be pushed back, it depends on how quickly the team can recover.

The brand new school was supposed to be finished by March 2021.

We've reached out to the Lincoln County School district for a comment, but have yet to hear back.