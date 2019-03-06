Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Construction set to begin on severe weather safe room in Owens Cross Roads

Construction of the safe room is expected to begin in 90 days.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 3:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

New details have been released about the severe weather safe room coming to Owens Cross Roads.

On Tuesday, the Madison County Commission approved construction of a community room that can hold nearly 200 people. The safety addition will cost $155,000, but most of that is being covered by a federal grant. The county will fund about $40,000.

District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill says it's a small price to pay for public safety.

"$155,000, our match is small to be able to have a safe facility for 187 residents to be able to have access when in severe weather," Hill said.

Construction of the safe room is expected to begin in 90 days. There is no timetable for when it will be complete.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events