New details have been released about the severe weather safe room coming to Owens Cross Roads.
On Tuesday, the Madison County Commission approved construction of a community room that can hold nearly 200 people. The safety addition will cost $155,000, but most of that is being covered by a federal grant. The county will fund about $40,000.
District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill says it's a small price to pay for public safety.
"$155,000, our match is small to be able to have a safe facility for 187 residents to be able to have access when in severe weather," Hill said.
Construction of the safe room is expected to begin in 90 days. There is no timetable for when it will be complete.
- Construction set to begin on severe weather safe room in Owens Cross Roads
- Storm safe room could be installed in Owens Cross Roads
- Owens Cross Roads siren not working
