Construction on Research Park Boulevard to have minimal impact on Huntsville commuters

Road crews started work on widening Research Park Boulevard on Monday night. The $23.5 million project will widen two miles of U.S. 255 to six lanes, instead of four. It will go from U.S. 72 south to Madison Pike.

The City of Huntsville told WAAY 31 all of the work is going to be happening at night between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to cut down on the impact for drivers.

Erica Kenny commutes on Research Park Boulevard twice a day.

"In the morning, it's heavy, very heavy. In the evenings, it's the worst," said Kenny.

Since there will be no lane closures during the day, two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions for commuters like Kenny. When WAAY 31 told her about the project, she was initially scared it would impact her 45 minute drive.

"To even think about, think about the prospect of that being longer due to construction, is a little bit frightening, so I'm very glad it's going to be open during the day," said Kenny.

Andrew Albis is a pizza delivery driver. He uses Research Park Boulevard every day. For him, the construction at night will actually impact his job, so he's already planning ways around it.

"I would go down to Wynn Drive and cut over to Millennium," said Albis.

Once the project is done and it is six total lanes, "it'd be great," said Albis.

For Kenny, the six lanes will potentially mean more time with her three kids.

"Every minute counts in the afternoon and so I'm really excited about being able to get through a lot quicker," said Kenny.

The project is expected to take roughly a year to finish. Part of the project includes building a new bridge at Madison Pike and Research Park Boulevard. Work there will start in January.