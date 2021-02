On Friday, construction on an estimated $15 million development in Guntersville officially started!

The City Harbor project, Mayor Dollar says, is at around 5 years in the making. The developer tells WAAY 31 there will be restaurants, condos and more.

So far, restaurants already signed up include some places familiar to Huntsville like "Another Broken Egg" and "Southern Brewers Co-op."

More businesses are expected to be added. The project is expected to open in spring of 2022.