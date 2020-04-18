Construction nearing completion at Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas staff is working from home, while keeping an eye on construction at Toyota Field.

"We've used this time very productively, our entire staff is still on payroll," Team Owner, Ralph Nelson, said.

Opening night was set for April 15.

Nelson, says without baseball, construction is nearly complete around the ballpark.

"There's still come cleanup, some punch list items, that need to be taken care of the parking lot is getting finished up," Nelson said.

Nelson says Toyota Field will be 100% ready by the time baseball returns, but the big question mark now is when will that be?

"Whether we will extend the season to go into October, which is a real possibility, whether we cut the number of games, and how much, but we are just speculating right now," Nelson said.

Nelson says he's proud of what Trash Panda fans are doing to flatten the curve, and hopes that will be enough to bring baseball back to North Alabama soon.

"I think everybody in North Alabama has done a great job social distancing that's really helped, we are all in this together, and the Trash Pandas are part of that," Nelson said.