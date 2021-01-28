Construction finished on $58 million Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

Construction is finished at the new $58 million Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville!

The project had a groundbreaking back in January of 2019.

There are sports fields, walking trails and more. The amphitheatre can hold 7,500 people. There's also an RV park, water park and lazy river. There are 16 tennis courts and more.

Representatives from the construction coordination company on this project say it's expected to create 1,200 jobs.

"Significant economic impact, this program is going to have an immediate impact on hotels, restaurants, retail, ultimately paving the way for new jobs and new opportunities for Albertville and surrounding communities there," explained Taylor Thorn, Senior Program Manager.

The facility is expected to have an annual economic impact of $120 million.