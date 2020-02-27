Clear

Construction complete at Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Toyota Field

Rendering courtesy of Rocket City Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas say the stadium was constructed within budget.

Toyota Field has been awarded its Certificate of Occupancy.

This marks the official end of construction at the ballpark, which will be home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Crews broke ground on the stadium in November of 2018.

The team says the 82,328-square-foot, $40 million stadium was built within budget. It has a capacity of about 7,500 fans.

The Trash Pandas will play an inaugural home game against the Mississippi Braves on April 15. You can find out how to purchase tickets here.

