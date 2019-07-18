Construction at Redstone Arsenal set to begin soon

A big road project is about to start that will impact travel at Redstone Arsenal.

Starting July 24th, crews will begin work on Rideout Road at Gate 9 to Interstate 565.

The Arsenal says crews will stop the work at 3 p.m. every afternoon just before the rush starts.

WAAY 31 talked to people on Thursday that didn't seem too fired up about having to tackle driving through another construction project. They did say that since it is supposed to open back up by 3 p.m., it shouldn't affect them too much, as long as it actually does that.

Thousands of people pass through Gate 9 on the Arsenal every day. Once construction starts, that commute could get a little more crowded.

Drivers can expect periodic lane closures through the end of August. A spokesperson for the Arsenal said they set up the hours so that it has the least impact on drivers

One business owner told us more construction workers means more money in his pocket.

"We're excited about the construction of the freeway. Although it might bunch up traffic, it could work to our benefit as well," Michael Northern, who owns restaurants near the Arsenal, said.

He hopes people will avoid sitting in traffic by stopping by his stores, and while construction can be a headache for many drivers, it benefits the community.

"Great thing for us, great thing for the restaurants, great thing for the Redstone Gateway development and a great thing for Huntsville," he said.