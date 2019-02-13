Huntsville construction workers asking drivers to slow down

With so much construction happening on the roads in Huntsville, construction companies and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are warning drivers to pay attention.

According to the United States Department of Labor, between 2011 and 2015, there were 17 construction worker fatalities in Alabama. This averages to about 3.5 per year. In 2016, there were six fatal injuries in Alabama.

WAAY 31 spoke to a construction supervisor for one of the local road projects, and he said he sees workers injured by vehicles a couple times a year.

"Everybody kind of goes into paranoia state. Everybody's paranoid about what could happen ... and everything gets a little tense," said construction supervisor, Jason Kirkland.

This is what Kirkland said happens when a construction worker gets injured by a driver.

"I've seen quite a few people be injured on the job. That's part of construction. It's mainly stupidity on the driver's part," said Kirkland.

Kirkland has been watching over construction workers for more than 20 years.

"I've seen someone get hit by a mirror on a truck. Probably the worst thing we've had is actually the person getting hit," he said.

Wiregrass Construction Company works on a lot of the road projects in Huntsville, and they said accidents often happen because drivers are distracted. Kirkland said he sees it everyday.

"Texting, playing on their phone, and not paying attention to what is going on or completely ignoring the traffic control measures that are in place," he said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it's a death or injury that can be avoided.

"Paying attention, not being distracted by anything else. By all means, do the posted speed limit or below. People can step out in front of you," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Kirkland said when a construction worker does get hit by a car, there is only one thing you can do.

"It's not a fun sight. You try to do as much as you can for the person when they get hurt," said Kirkland.

WAAY 31 reached out to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. and they said there are safety measures in place for workers, like speed limit signs and high visibility clothing. If you do get caught speeding in a work zone, the ticket can range from about $200 to $400.