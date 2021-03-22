Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama expected to announce run for U.S. Senate in 2022

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is expected to announce on Monday that he will run for U.S. Senate.

Mo Brooks is scheduled to make an announcement at 6 p.m. at Bullet and Barrel Indoor Shooting Range and Training Facility in Huntsville. WAAY 31 has a reporter there, where signs from the campaign say "Fearless Fighter - Mo Brooks - Senate."



Sign at Mo Brooks' scheduled rally on March 22, 2021

The position will be left vacant by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Shelby is currently in his sixth term.

“I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian,” Shelby said at the time.

Currently, Brooks is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Alabama's 5th district. That includes the following counties: Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and most of Jackson. He’s been re-elected to Congress four times.

