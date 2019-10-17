Congressman Mo Brooks invites Decatur reverend to pray to U.S. House

Congressman Mo Brooks invited a North Alabama reverend to the U.S. House on Thursday to pray.

The representative welcomed the Rev. Phil Waldrep as a guest chaplain. Waldrep is from Decatur.

Waldrep offered the opening prayer for Thursday's legislative session. Brooks spoke on his behalf on the House floor following the prayer.

Members of Congress can nominate one person to pray per term.

“I am grateful to Congressman Mo Brooks for his nomination to be the guest chaplain for the United States House of Representatives,” Waldrep said. “This is an honor I will cherish for the rest of my life.”