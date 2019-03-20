Congressman Aderholt heads up Opioid crisis round table discussion in Muscle Shoals

The ongoing opioid crisis across the nation and North Alabama was the point if discussion Wednesday for employers, advocates, and people in the healthcare system.

Local officials all met at Northwest Shoals Community College for the Appalacian Regional Commission's (ARC) round table discussion about the opioid crisis. According to a map produced by ARC, it showed a staggering number of drug related deaths from 2012-2016 across 13 states broken down county by county.

According to the map, each county in North Alabama had less than 19 drug related overdose deaths except in Franklin County. The data showed Franklin County had 25 to 35 drug over dose deaths from 2012-2016.

"Our son Will was a sweet little child and just got mixed up in some drugs and it became a true blown addiction and we lost him in 2012," said Lisa Bright, one of the people talking during the round table discussion.

Bright's son was only 25 when he died of a drug overdose. She said his addiction started out with pills and moved to heroin.

"He went to many recovery centers and would do well while he was there but when he would leave that next step transitional part was always kind of missing," said Bright.

Because of their experience the Bright family opened up Restoration Springs, which is a next step residential facility to bridge the gap between rehab and the real world. This topic was the point of discussion at the Appalachian Regional Commission round table headed up by Congressman Aderholt.

"We do a lot of work with the uninsured. Probably 80% of our patient base lives in poverty and probably 75% of those are affected by substance abuse in some form or fashion," said David Jones, executive director of Capstone Rural Health Center located in Walker County.

Jones said the biggest problem they face when trying to offer help to addicts is resources, and the lack of mental health facilities to help addicts understand and cope with their addiction.

"We've got to make sure that we have mental health parity with our insurance companies and that they do pay for services and consider the Medicaid expansion, so that people without insurance can get services in their time of need," said Jones.

During the round table they also talked about how the opioid crisis is affecting the local workforce. Jones said if someone you love is addicted to drugs don't enable them and seek family counseling.

"Even though they love them and they don't feel like they are enabling them they probably are a little bit," said Jones. "If they [families] educate themselves that can help them deal with their significant other, the son, the daughter."

Officials at the round table discussion said some research shows that the opioid crisis is the worst problem facing our nation.