Congress to resume electoral vote count Wednesday night after Capitol cleared of pro-Trump occupiers

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will resume counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening now that Capitol has been cleared of pro-Trump occupiers.

Here's her full statement:

Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden.

To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today.

We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.

We also knew that we would be a part of history in a positive way, today, despite ill-founded objections to the Electoral College vote.

We now will be part of history, as such a shameful picture of our country was put out to the world, instigated at the highest level.

Today, January 6 – the Feast of Epiphany – let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal.

Members and staff should remain on the Capitol complex until they are notified by the United States Capitol Police.

I look forward to seeing you later this evening, during this time of great sadness.