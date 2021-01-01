Congress overrides President Trump’s defense bill veto

Congress has overridden President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.

Lawmakers dismissed Trump’s objections to the $740 billion bill.

Trump rejected the defense measure last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claimed were biased against him during his reelection campaign. Trump also opposed language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

The final vote by the Senate was 81-13 because six senators were not present.

Sen. Doug Jones did not vote, as he is in quarantine due to his wife testing positive for coronavirus.