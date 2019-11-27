Congested travel expected in North Alabama Thanksgiving weekend

AAA predicts more than 55 million people are going to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.

That's almost 2 million more than last year.

We caught up with the Sedergrens Family as they headed from Tennessee to Mississippi to visit family for Thanksgiving.They say they've dealt with some pretty serious traffic already.

"Though Knoxville and through Chattanooga it was 2 miles an hour....Crawling," said Duane Sedergren.

They’re driving on the day AAA reports is the busiest travel day of the week.

With more cars on the roads, troopers are picking up patrols to make sure families like the Sedergrens can get to the Thanksgiving table safely.

Alabama State Troopers say there were 500 crashes and 7 people died in our state last year.

The Sedergrens say they follow all the traffic rules, including Alabama's new law regulating time in the left lane.

"Oh yeah, I usually don't drive in the left lane unless I've got to pass somebody. I'm a big believer in that," said Duane Sedergren.

In Alabama, you can only stay in the left lane for more than a mile and a half if you're passing someone

Also, everyone in the car now needs a seatbelt.

If you're travelling to Tennessee, you should be aware it's now illegal to touch your phone while driving.

Deputies say they're also stepping up DUI checkpoints this weekend.