Confederate statue torn down in Birmingham

After an afternoon of peaceful protests, a group in Birmingham tore down a Confederate statue late Sunday night.

According to the ABC station in Birmingham, protesters started by pulling down a barrier around a 54-foot tall Confederate monument in Linn Park.

It's unclear if the people from the earlier protest were among the group who defaced the statue.

Later, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked that if protesters gave him until Tuesday, he would have the monument removed from the park if the crowd left peacefully.

After his speech, some in the crowd tired to pull down the monument using rope and straps, some connected to a pickup truck.

They were ultimately successful in pulling down the statue of Charles Linn.

It's not clear if any arrests were made Sunday night in connection to the destruction of the monument.