Confederate monument at Madison County Courthouse vandalized

Authorities are at the Madison County Courthouse Wednesday morning after the Confederate monument was vandalized.
A viewer shared a photo of the vandalism, which shows red liquid splattered across the monument's base. This comes as some community members demand the monument be removed from the courthouse and relocated elsewhere.
