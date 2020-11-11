Confederate flag replaced at Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 learned the Confederate flag outside the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville had been taken down and replaced with another flag.

It has been replaced with appears to be the Alabama Secession Convention flag.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Marshall County Commission Chairman Wednesday morning and he said he knew nothing about the removal of the Confederate flag.

WAAY 31 also spoke to the county attorney and he said he didn’t know it was removed.

He did say that Marshall County does own the flag pole with the American Flag and the Alabama state flag.

He said he doesn't know who owns the flag pole which now has this new flag on it and we working to learn who changed that flag.

We also reached out to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and we are waiting to hear back.