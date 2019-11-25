Condolences pour in after shooting death of Lowndes County sheriff

Photo Gallery 2 Images
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Alabama and beyond are posting condolence messages on social media after the fatal weekend shooting of a sheriff.
Authorities say Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening in a community near Montgomery. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the suspect, William Chase Johnson, walked up to the shooting scene after an hourslong manhunt and was taken into custody.
