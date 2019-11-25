Clear

Condolences pour in after shooting death of Lowndes County sheriff

Sheriff John
Sheriff John "Big John" Williams; Credit: Attorney General Steve Marshall

People across the state and the country came forward to offer their condolences to the family and coworkers of Sheriff Williams.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: AP

Photo Gallery 2 Images

William Chase Johnson being taken into custody. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff John "Big John" Williams

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Alabama and beyond are posting condolence messages on social media after the fatal weekend shooting of a sheriff.

Authorities say Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening in a community near Montgomery. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the suspect, William Chase Johnson, walked up to the shooting scene after an hourslong manhunt and was taken into custody.

Read more here.

Post by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Post by The Gurley Police Department.
Post by Boaz Police Department.
Post by Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Post by Huntsville Police Department.
Post by Colbert Co Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events