Condolences pour in after shooting death of Lowndes County sheriff

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Alabama and beyond are posting condolence messages on social media after the fatal weekend shooting of a sheriff.

Authorities say Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening in a community near Montgomery. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the suspect, William Chase Johnson, walked up to the shooting scene after an hourslong manhunt and was taken into custody.

Read more here.