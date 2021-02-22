Conditions slowly getting back to normal in the Shoals after winter storm

As roads in the Shoals finally start to clear up, the Alabama Department of Transportation said it's still calculating how much overtime, salt, sand and other supplies it spent on this winter storm. The Florence street department is calculating the cost, too.

"This was a very impressive storm in the fact that it came in two waves. First wave was sleet, freezing rain and ice. We worked on that part, and when we got that part beat back a little bit, then it snowed," said Florence Street Department Manager, David Koonce.

That winter storm turned Florence's roadways into blankets of ice and snow, trapping more than 100 cars last week.

"We've gone through probably 40 tons of salt, 20 tons of sand and countless hours of overtime," said Koonce.

Koonce said he's still adding up the cost but said they had to get an extra 30 tons of salt that cost around $4,000.

"That was the biggest storm I've had in my 22 years as far as the length of it and the amount of struggle we had keeping up with it," said Koonce.

He said regardless of the cost, he's just glad no one was seriously hurt and his crews were able to do their jobs.

"The guys did a great job. Most importantly, they did this safely. We didn't have any accidents. We didn't slide off the road, which is usually a struggle because we treat the spots that are rough and bad and they did a great job of that. They were very mindful and courteous to everybody they dealt with during this time. I have a veteran crew and I'm very proud of them," said Koonce.

Crews in Colbert and Franklin Counties were still clearing away icy, slick spots on Monday. By Monday afternoon, Colbert County roads were deemed passable.

Franklin County officials said their roads were still under an impassable road advisory because so many trees came down on county roads during the winter storm. Crews are working to clear the trees.