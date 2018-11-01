Clear

Condemned prisoner appeals to US Supreme Court

MGN Online

The Latest on the scheduled execution of Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 11:44 AM
Posted By: AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - With just hours left before his scheduled execution, condemned Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put a stop to it.

On Thursday Zagorski asked the court take up his claim that it's unconstitutional to force him to choose between the electric chair and lethal injection. Zagorski chose the chair because he thinks it will be quicker, but he maintains that both methods are unconstitutional.

Zagorski already had a petition pending in a different case. That one claims Zagorski had bad lawyers at trial, resulting in an unfair verdict.

Zagorski is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. in Nashville's Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. He was sentenced in 1984 for murdering two men during a drug deal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events