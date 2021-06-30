Concerns sexual assault victims won't come forward after Bill Cosby's release from prison

Bill Cosby's release from prison could be triggering for survivors of sexual assault.

"It may feel like a slap to the face for some survivors," Adde Waggoner with Crisis Services of North Alabama said.

She says Cosby's release was disheartening and sends the wrong message to those who experienced sexual assault.

"Even if they were to come forward, perhaps their aggressor would not see the repercussions from those actions," Waggoner said.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network says the majority of perpetrators will not go to jail or prison. Only 25 out of every 1,000 assault suspects will ever see time behind bars. That's less than 3 percent!

Now, Waggoner is worried about a bigger potential issue.

"It takes a lot of courage and bravery for someone to come forward of their assault as it is. If they feel like the legal system isn't going to accurately represent or try their case, then they may be discouraged from coming forward," she said.

Right now, more than 2 out of 3 sexual assaults go unreported. Waggoner hopes all survivors know there's still a way for them to heal and that they're not alone.

"We hear you. We see you. We believe you. We want you to know that there's help. There's hope, and if they need to speak to somebody whether it was 20 years ago or two days ago. We want people to know that we are here," Waggoner said.

If you experience sexual assault but are afraid of filing charges, there is a way to submit an anonymous record with crisis services of North Alabama. The forensic exam and report would be stored until they feel ready to press those charges.

Help is always available at crisis services of North Alabama. All services are free.

You can call their 24-hour help line at 256-716-1000. You can send them a text from 4-11:30 pm at 256-722-8219.