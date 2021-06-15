'Completely unprovoked:' Law enforcement officials search for motive in Albertville mass shooting

Law enforcement officials are working to determine the motive behind the Mueller Water Products mass shooting that left three people dead, including the gunman, and another two injured in Albertville early Tuesday morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith says they have no idea why Andreas Horton opened fire in the middle of his shift.

"Completely unprovoked," he said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Dobbins and David Lee Horton were killed in the shooting.

The two injured employees were identified as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were injured and have been taken to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.

Smith said they received the call of a shooting at the Mueller plant about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. More than 100 employees were evacuated. When officers went inside the plant, they found four victims in several locations within the facility. The chief says the shooting took seconds.

Officers say Horton drove away in his Jeep after the shooting. Just before 6 a.m., he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle on Carlisle Avenue in Guntersville.

Police found multiple weapons in his car. The chief could not say much about the number or type of weapons other than they were handguns.

Local, state and federal agencies are now assisting Albertville Police in the investigation. Smith says they're focused on getting answers to hopefully provide some relief to the victims and their families.

"It's tough. No doubts about it. Loss of life any time is terrible," Smith said.

The Mueller plant was closed Tuesday morning in order to process the scene. The chief expects the plant to be closed for the next few days. During that time, the chief says they will rely on the FBI to help with their investigation, whether that is getting access to evidence or providing more manpower to help.

The chief says they are still in the early stages of the investigation. He says they've spoke to some witnesses and plan to talk to the 2 people who were injured once they are stable. The goal is to try to get as much information as possible to get a sense of what happened.

"We got a lot of preliminary information. We may need to step back. Take a breath to figure out what the next step is," Smith said.

At this time, the suspect's home has not been searched. The chief says they will do that once they get a search warrant.

The chief says they do expect to learn some kind of motive in the next few days.