Complaint filed against Cullman County judge

A judge in Cullman County is asking for an expedited process after a formal complaint was filed against him by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) on February 7, 2020.

In the complaint Commission Chairman Billy Bedsole alleged three charges against Cullman County District Court Judge Kim Chaney that claim he abused his authority when it came to his son.

The document stated that while Chaney served on the commission, he "appointed his son as an attorney in more than 200 indigent cases during the period from August 2015 through July 2017, for which Judge Chaney's son was paid approximately $105,000."

Chaney also "took judicial actions in some of those cases although he was disqualified," according to the document.

The complaint comes about two and a half years after, in October 2017, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Chaney violated state ethics laws by appointing his son.

On Wednesday, both the JIC and attorneys for Chaney filed a Joint Motion to Set (an) Expedited Hearing in this case. In the document, Chaney agreed to waive the following rights:

To file an answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint within 30 days of its service upon him

To 30 days' notice of the date and time for a hearing of the Complaint in this case and consents to a more expeditious setting of the hearing

To appeal under Article VI, 157 of the Alabama Constitution to the Alabama Supreme Court if the Court of the Judiciary adopts the terms as laid out in the Agreement and Stipulation of the Parties

Scott Donaldson, the Chief Judge of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, scheduled a public hearing in this case for Monday, February 24 at 2 p.m.