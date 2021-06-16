Compassion and gracious is how an Albertville church leader describes Isaac Byrd

A local church leader shared his connection to one of the survivors of the Mueller Plant shooting in Albertville.

Glenn Randall said compassion and gracious are just some of the words to describe Isaac Byrd, one of the survivors of the shooting.

"He's just so diligent and responsible and respectful. Everybody loves him," said Glenn Randall.

Randall is the lead pastor at Crossroads Assembly of God.

He said he's watched Isaac Byrd grow up over the years and all that time has built a special bond between Pastor Randall and Isaac and his family.

"They know how much we love them. We're in constant communication with Isaac's parents and his large family and growing family and so, they're near and dear to our hearts," said Randall.

Pastor Randall says the whole family is very involved in the church, Isaac even plays the drums, something the church community missed at the prayer vigil.

"When our prayer vigil began we were near the platform where he.. the drum set is up there and so we couldn't help but get extremely emotional just seeing his beautiful face and we want him back there again as soon as possible playing," said Randall.

Randall said people from states like Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi are reaching out to let them know they're thinking of Isaac.

"Communicating with us and reminding us that they're praying for Isaac and for his family. Not just for them, but the victims of this tragedy, it's affected so many," said Randall.

Isaac is being treated at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for his injuries.

He did have surgery Tuesday and he is in critical, but stable condition.

Pastor Randall said some of his family members are there with him.