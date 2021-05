A dear friend and member of the WAAY 31 family will spend some time with us – and all of you – this summer.

Erin Dacy, who worked at WAAY 31 for 24 years before leaving in 2017, is returning to her seat at the anchor desk for several weeks.

Tune in Thursday to help us welcome Erin home as she joins WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer on WAAY 31 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Want to deliver your own welcome messages? Send her an email at dacy@waaytv.com or click HERE