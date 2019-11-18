Clear

Company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

CenturyLinkQuote.com wants to pay one Hallmark movie fanatic $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

CenturyLinkQuote.com wants to pay one Hallmark movie fanatic $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

Interested candidates can easily apply here: https://www.centurylinkquote.com/get-paid-to-watch-hallmark-christmas-movies

Applications are open through Dec. 6th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events