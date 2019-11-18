Company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

CenturyLinkQuote.com wants to pay one Hallmark movie fanatic $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.
Interested candidates can easily apply here: https://www.centurylinkquote.com/get-paid-to-watch-hallmark-christmas-movies
Applications are open through Dec. 6th.
