The website BestValueSchools.org is looking to pay five people $1,000 each to watch the first five seasons of "Friends" and talk about them on social media.

You must be 18 or older, allowed to work in the United States, and be active on social media.

Once you're done, you have to rank the episodes.

And, yes, there are more prizes available.

Click HERE to learn more about the rules and how to apply.