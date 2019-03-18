Clear
Company wants to pay a fan $1,000 to watch all 20 Marvel movies

The company will hire one lucky fan to live tweet the experience and then rank the movies at the end.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

CableTV.com has a mission for one serious Marvel fan!

The website is offering to pay $1,000 for someone to binge watch all Marvel movies before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

The company will hire one lucky fan to live tweet the experience and then rank the movies at the end. To apply, click HERE.

