Company wants to pay a fan $1,000 to watch all 20 Marvel movies

CableTV.com has a mission for one serious Marvel fan!
The website is offering to pay $1,000 for someone to binge watch all Marvel movies before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame on April 26.
The company will hire one lucky fan to live tweet the experience and then rank the movies at the end. To apply, click HERE.
