Company closing second casino in Mississippi's Tunica County

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A company is closing a second casino in Mississippi's Tunica County, citing decreasing revenues.

Caesars Entertainment of Las Vegas announced Tuesday that it will close the Tunica Roadhouse Casino at January's end.

Caesars will keep open the 135-room hotel attached to Tunica Roadhouse, operating it with its neighboring Horseshoe Tunica hotel and casino.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission reported in October that Tunica Roadhouse had 377 casino employees and 36 hotel employees. Caesars says it could hire some workers at Horseshoe.

Caesars closed the massive Harrah's Tunica Hotel & Casino in 2014.

Revenues have declined for years at Tunica County's eight casinos, partly because of increased gambling competition in Arkansas and other states. Arkansas voters earlier this month approved a referendum allowing four full-fledged casinos, including one in nearby West Memphis.

