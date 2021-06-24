North Alabama companies offering large signing bonuses as they struggle to hire new employees

Many businesses have been struggling to fill open positions for months.

With all of the competition in this tight labor market, some companies are offering hiring bonuses to sway candidates to sign with them.

GE Appliances in Decatur is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for employees who join their team before July 1st. That bonus is for entry level positions, with no previous experience required.

"No prior experience, we don't require a high school diploma," explains Lisa Terry, HR leader for GE Appliances.

Since the labor market is so tight right now, they want to hire as many people as possible.

"The number of people is unlimited at this time because, in this market, we don't want to put a cap on it," says Terry.

The sporting goods store, Cabela's, is offering a similar deal for entry level employees.

"We're considered short staffed right now, that's why we're doing the $750 sign-on bonus. We could hire 10, 20, 30 people and we would feel more comfortable," says Lionel Green, Cabela's club membership manager.

As to why the labor market is so tight, some employees blame the unemployment bonuses from the pandemic.

"I think, you know, the unemployment bonus, in some cases they get paid more to stay at home than actually come to work," says Green.

Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Labor released the most recent unemployment numbers for the week.

With more than 7,000 unemployment claims in the state of Alabama, about half are thought to be COVID-19 related.

But as of last Saturday, Alabama stopped participating in the federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation program - meaning those filing for unemployment will no longer receive an extra $300 a week.

It's too soon to say if stopping those extra unemployment checks will push people to get back to work, but employees at Cabela's certainly hope so, since their hiring efforts have not been as successful as they would like.

"We've gone on Indeed.com and other places promoting our job openings. But we haven't just seen a huge spat of, a huge spade of applications," says Green.

He said he's never seen it this competitive among different companies, as they all try to fill their positions while picking from a similar pool of candidates. That's why businesses are doing whatever they can to make their company seem like the best offer.

GE Appliances will be holding a job fair on Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in Decatur to try and fill those extra positions. They're hoping to see hundreds of candidates show up.